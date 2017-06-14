Peacocks Being Hunted, Killed In Coconut Grove: ‘It’s Terrible Because They’re Part Of Us’

June 14, 2017 6:22 PM By Joan Murray
Filed Under: Coconut Grove, Crime, Joan Murray, Ken Russell, Peacocks

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You can hear and see them everywhere in Coconut Grove – hundreds of brilliantly colored peacocks who roam freely.

But they are not loved by everyone.

On Sunday, police said someone shot and killed a peacock.

“It’s terrible because they’re part of us, part of nature, part of Coconut Grove,” a resident said.

With the population exploding over the years, there have been ideas floated to control the peacocks. Some have suggested limiting breeding while others recommended shipping them to a sanctuary.

Whatever the idea, nothing has stuck.

“We’ve been dealing with this for 30 years,” said Pam Noonan.

Noonan says the peacocks inhabiting her roof don’t keep her up at night anymore but they are a nuisance

“There’s a lot of defecation because they live in the trees, an so, you know, that’s a constant battle to keep it clean,” said Noonan. “And then they eat everything, everything.”

Miami Commissioner Ken Russell, who lives in Coconut Grove, said he’s studying legislation, like they’re looking at in South Miami, to prohibit the feeding of peacocks.

Miami is a bird sanctuary, he said, and the county has regulations protecting them. He said it’s essential to not feed the birds because it could encourage clustering.

Yet, it’s not uncommon to see residents feeding the peacocks.

“I only feed them when they’re here,” said one resident.

Getting bird lovers to stop the feeding will take time.

Fair or fowl, the peacocks are here to stay.

More from Joan Murray
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch