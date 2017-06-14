LIVE| House Majority Whip, 4 Others, Shot At Baseball Field In Virginia

1 Dead, Others Injured During Neighborhood Fight In Florida

June 14, 2017 11:02 AM
Filed Under: Deadly Fight, Neighbors, Tampa

TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — It isn’t quite the Hatfields and McCoys but a Florida neighborhood recently became a deadly battleground for residents.

A long-standing dispute between the neighbors escalated into a late-night altercation that ended with the death of a 23-year-old man.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Donna Lusczynski says as many as 14 people may have been involved in the fight early Wednesday near Tampa on Florida’s west coast.

She tells news outlets that deputies arriving shortly after 1 a.m. found two groups of people yelling at each other and multiple people suffering from stab wounds.

Those injured include another 23-year-old, a 20-year-old, and two 17-year-olds.

Lusczynski says the fight started in one yard and quickly stretched into another.

She says search warrants are being executed at two homes and with the number of people involved investigators are “exploring a lot of possibilities.”

Authorities haven’t said what the dispute was about.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

