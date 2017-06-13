Trump Friend Claims President Toying With Firing Mueller

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) –President Donald Trump is traveling to Wisconsin to discuss expanding access to apprenticeships – a jobs agenda item likely to be overshadowed by testimony from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the president’s apparent toying with the idea of dismissing the newly-appointed special counsel.

Conservative media mogul Christopher Ruddy, a friend of the president breathed life into rumors that Trump was thinking about firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“I think he’s considering, umm, perhaps terminating the special counsel,” said Ruddy.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein countered those claims Tuesday morning saying there’s no cause to fire Mueller and that would be his call.

“I appointed him. I stand by that decision…I am going to defend the integrity of that investigation,” said Rosenstein.

Ruddy was reported to have been at the White House Monday, but in a statement, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said, “Mr. Ruddy never spoke to the president regarding this issue.”

One of Trump’s attorneys, Jay Sekulow, first raised doubt on the issue Sunday, when he wouldn’t rule out the possibility the president could dismiss Mueller.

“The president has authority to take action. Whether he would do it is ultimately a decision the president makes,” said Sekulow.

Adding to the atmosphere of intrigue was a tweet Monday from Trump ally Newt Gingrich saying it’s “time to rethink” Mueller as special council. In mid-May Gingrich tweeted quote, “Mueller is superb choice.”

“When I ran, it was make America great again and that is we’re doing it,” said Trump during a cabinet meeting on Monday.

As for the role of governing, the president met for the first time with his fully confirmed cabinet.

Six months into his first term, Trump’s health care plan faces an uncertain future in the Senate while tax reform and infrastructure spending remain in limbo. The president’s cabinet; nevertheless, was nothing if not fawning at the meeting on Monday.

“It’s a privilege to serve,” said Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

“I can’t thank you enough for the privilege that you’ve given me,” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“Thank you for getting this country moving,” said Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao.

“I am thrilled to have a chance to help you to live up to your campaign promises,” said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

“Mr. President we thank you for the opportunity and blessing to serve you and your agenda,” said White House Chief Of Staff Reince Priebus.

In yet another blow to the president’s agenda, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against Trump’s executive order limiting travel to the United States from several Muslim-majority countries.

The Department of Homeland Security said it is reviewing the ruling and consulting with the Department of Justice on the next steps.