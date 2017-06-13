Tiger Woods Checks Into Jupiter Rehab Facility Following DUI Arrest

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

JUPITER (CBSMiami) – Tiger Woods DUI arrest last month has led the former golf star to check into a rehab facility, per reports.

According to Radar Online, Woods secretly arranged a return to rehab in order to retain joint custody of his two young children.

Per the report, Woods will spend 28 days at the Jupiter Medical Center.

The 41-year-old has reserved the entire male inpatient unit at the facility.

Woods was arrested during the early morning hours of May 29th for DUI after failing field sobriety tests, which were later seen on dashcam footage released by police.

Officers found him asleep at the wheel of his damaged Mercedes.

He later admitted to taking several prescription drugs, including Vicodin and Xanax.

According to the report, Woods’ ex-wife Elin Nordegren is considering returning to court in order to be grated full custody of their children.

He currently has 20 percent custody of the two kids, but a clause in his divorce states that he must avoid public scandals or risk losing shared custody.

Woods has been in rehab before.

He checked into the Pine Grove Institute, a Mississippi facility in 2009 for sex addiction.

Following his stay at Pine Grove, Woods checked into The Meadows in Arizona for Vicodin addiction.

According to the website for Jupiter Medical Center’s Lighthouse Detox, the facility “offers clients a resort-style experience with a host of a-la-carte, upscale amenities, including spa services, gourmet meals and nutritional juicing.”