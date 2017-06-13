Current & Fmr. Sweetwater Cops Arrested In Fraud Investigation

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SWEETWATER (CBSMiami) — A current South Florida police officer along with a former police officer are under arrest.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), along with Miami-Dade Police arrested a current Sweetwater Police Sergeant Reny Garcia, and former Sweetwater detective William Garcia.
According to police, the two men are not related.
Garcia is currently in prison in Virginia on unrelated charges.
Both men have been charged with organized scheme to defraud and racketeering.
Officials with FDLE confirm the arrests are part of a larger investigation based on decades of corruption, but no criminal wrongdoing of the current Sweetwater Police administration is under investigation.
Reny Garcia is being held without bond and William Garcia will be transported to Miami to face the new charges.