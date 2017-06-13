Spider Spooked Driver Who Crashed Into Pole In Cooper City

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
COOPER CITY (CBSMiami/AP) — For some people, it’s snakes, other people cockroaches.
For a driver, it was the sudden appearance of a spider that led to a crash in Cooper City.
Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Jachles tweeted that the crash happened Tuesday after the driver spotted the creepy crawly arachnid loose in the car.
#crash @BrowardSheriff #FireRescue @CooperCityGOV Nob Hill Rd/SW57 St. Driver told me a🕷was in the car and caused crash. Not #itsybitsy pic.twitter.com/nZ1F8YjuVW
— PIO Mike Jachles (@BSO_Mike) June 13, 2017
The white car hit a light pole, knocking it into the street.
Few details about the crash were available, but pictures taken by the sheriff’s office show damage to the car’s front end.
In a tweet, Jachles said while he doesn’t know what kind of spider caused the one-vehicle crash, it definitely was “not #itsybitsy.”
