Spider Spooked Driver Who Crashed Into Pole In Cooper City

June 13, 2017 11:25 AM
COOPER CITY (CBSMiami/AP) — For some people, it’s snakes, other people cockroaches.

For a driver, it was the sudden appearance of a spider that led to a crash in Cooper City.

Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Jachles tweeted that the crash happened Tuesday after the driver spotted the creepy crawly arachnid loose in the car.

The white car hit a light pole, knocking it into the street.

Few details about the crash were available, but pictures taken by the sheriff’s office show damage to the car’s front end.

In a tweet, Jachles said while he doesn’t know what kind of spider caused the one-vehicle crash, it definitely was “not #itsybitsy.”

