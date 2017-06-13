AG Sessions In Hot Seat Before Senate Panel

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – A big day on Capitol Hill in the ongoing investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will face questions from the Senate Intelligence Committee about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential campaign.

Sessions, though, has recused himself from all ongoing investigations into Russia.

“I should not be involved in investigating a campaign that I had a role in,” said Sessions.

Sessions may also have to answer for what role, if any, he played in the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

Comey, during his testimony to the Senate, hinted there might be more to Sessions’ recusal.

“We also were aware of facts that I can’t discuss in an opening setting,” Comey told the panel last week.

Sessions will have the option to avoid some questions by citing executive privilege. A move the White House hasn’t ruled out.

“I think it depends on the scope of the questions and to get into a hypothetical at this point would be premature,” said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer during his daily briefing on Monday.

The Attorney General may also be asked if there are tapes of the President’s private conversations with Comey as Mr. Trump has suggested but so far has refused to confirm. The Secret Service says it is unaware of any recording devices inside the Oval Office.

You can watch that Senate hearing live on CBS4 and CBSMiami.com beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Meantime, a friend of the President’s says Trump is considering firing Robert Mueller, who’s leading the special investigation into Russian meddling. A senior White House official didn’t deny it but insists that friend did not speak to the President.