Miami-Dade Ban On Styrofoam At Beaches, Parks Begins July 1

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County has joined the growing list of governments to ban Polystyrene products, more commonly known as Styrofoam.
Starting July 1st, nobody is allowed to use Styrofoam products in all Miami-Dade parks, including beaches, marinas, trails and playing fields.
Getting caught with Styrofoam in any of these locations will carry a $50 fine.
Polystyrene, a petroleum-based plastic, is considered our nation’s fifth largest creator of hazardous waste and poses major issues to land and water.
The ordinance prohibits the sale or use of food-service articles made from the product, such as coolers, plates, bowls, cups, lids, to-go containers, cutlery, tableware, boxes, bags, wrappings, and others.
The city of Miami Beach already has a ban in place that prohibits restaurants or stores from using or selling Styrofoam.
Styrofoam cups, plates, coolers and containers have also been banned from Key Biscayne parks, beaches and village facilities and Bal Harbour has also banned them from its restaurants, stores and beaches.
Polystyrene is manufactured from non-renewable fossil fuels and synthetic chemicals. Critics say it’s not biodegradable, animals sometimes eat it which can kill them, and it can’t be recycled.