Laremy Tunsil May Miss All Of Dolphins Minicamp With Minor Leg Injury

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins kicked off their three-day minicamp on Tuesday at the team’s practice facility in Davie.

It had been previously reported by Armando Salguero that left tackle Laremy Tunsil would miss the minicamp due to a minor leg injury and it seems that report is accurate, at least for day one.

Tunsil did not participate on Tuesday, instead working off to the side with fellow-injured lineman Mike Pouncey and defensive tackle Nick Williams.

Per the report, if we were in the regular season Tunsil would be playing this week so it’s very much a precautionary situation.

Miami’s first round pick in 2016, Tunsil did a solid job during his rookie season playing left tackle but the plan was always to have him move to tackle.

The trading of former Pro Bowl tackle Branden Albert to Jacksonville opened the door for Tunsil to slide over to his natural position, protecting Ryan Tannehill’s blind side.

“I pretty much know what’s going on at left guard,” Tunsil said following an OTA practice last month. “I know the whole offensive line inside out.”

Tunsil also missed part of Miami’s OTA workouts last week but the issue was downplayed by head coach Adam Gase, who jokingly called himself “soft” for being so cautious with injured players.

Last season Tunsil started 14 games, including two at left tackle.

He is hoping to take the next step in his career in 2017.

“I’m always getting better,” Tunsil said. “That’s my main knowledge, always getting better [and] always finding something new about my game, something that I can always perfect.”

SUH EXCUSED

The Dolphins have excused defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh from Tuesday’s mandatory minicamp workout due to a family matter.

It’s not known if he will miss all three days or just Tuesday.