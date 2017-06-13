LIVE| Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies Before Senate Intelligence Committee In Response To Comey Testimony

KFC Plans To Send Sandwich To Edge Of Space

June 13, 2017 2:19 PM
Filed Under: Business, KFC, Space, Zinger Sandwich

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CBSMiami/AP) — KFC plans on making a space pioneer out of a chicken sandwich as the company plans to send it to the edge of the atmosphere on a high-altitude balloon.

The promotional stunt for the Zinger sandwich comes two months after the fast food chain unveiled Rob Lowe playing Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Col. Harland Sanders in a space suit as part of an ad campaign. The ads promised to send the breaded chicken sandwich into space.

KFC is partnering with balloon maker World View on the project. The chain says the launch window opens June 21 for what it says is the longest controlled stratospheric balloon flight with a commercial payload in history. The sandwich will return to earth and bring back telemetry data.

