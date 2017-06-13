In The Recruiting Huddle: Brett Elpert – Pine Crest

June 13, 2017 12:54 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Brett Elpert, Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest, In The Huddle, Larry Blustein

PLAYER: Brett Elpert

POSITION: LB/FB

SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-11

WEIGHT: 205

SCOUTING: Another of the prospects who really made a huge impact in the offseason – and into the spring as he attended everything possible to give himself a huge advantage. In addition to playing for the fabled South Florida Express 7-on-7 squad, colleges were very impressed by his quickness, talent and passion for the game. A two-way performer, college coaches have been impressed at what he brings to the table. This is yet another tremendous football talent at a school that doesn’t get the spotlight it deserves. Definitely keep your eye on his progress in 2017.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/3913654/brett-elpert

