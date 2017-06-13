Surveillance Video Helps Hialeah Police Track Down Armed Robber

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Surveillance video helped lead police to an armed robber, who was already in custody.

Cameras were rolling inside a video game store in Hialeah during an armed robbery Sunday afternoon.

“These places are full of families, full of kids renting video games,” said Det. Carl Zogby.

Hialeah police said the surveillance video shows 28-year-old Kelvin Mejia going around the counter at the GameStop off Lejeune and E 9th Street, pointing a gun at an employee and taking all the cash he could get his hands on as well as several video games.

“He waited ‘til all the customers had left. He pretended like he was a customer as well but as you can see what he went there for was to rob the employee at gunpoint,” Zogby explained.

It wasn’t long before Hialeah police caught up with Mejia.

Police said they identified him thanks to the surveillance video and by fingerprints he left at the scene.

“When we went out to look for him, we found out he was already in custody for a crime he had committed the very next day in Dade County,” Zogby said.

While appearing before a Miami-Dade judge, Mejia, who has an extensive criminal history, wasn’t so tough.

He sobbed in court after hearing the number of charges he’s facing for the armed robbery and another case against him.