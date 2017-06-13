Stanton Homers To Help Marlins Beat Athletics 8-1

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton returned to the Miami Marlins’ starting lineup after recovering from a bruised wrist and hit a two-run homer to help beat the Oakland Athletics 8-1 on Tuesday night.

Stanton missed only one start after being hit on the right wrist by a fastball Saturday. His 17th homer of the year put Miami ahead 4-1 in the fifth inning.

Marcell Ozuna hit his 16th homer and had two singles, hiking his average to .332. Tyler Moore added three hits, including a two-run double.

The Marlins’ Ichiro Suzuki had a pinch-hit single in the eighth for his 364th interleague hit, tying Derek Jeter’s major league record.

Jose Urena (5-2) won his fourth consecutive decision by allowing one run in six-plus innings. The right-hander, who leads the Marlins in wins, retired 14 straight batters before tiring in the seventh.

The Athletics (27-37), who have the worst record in the American League, fell to 10 games below .500 for the first time. They are 9-24 on the road.

The Marlins won for the ninth time in their past 11 home games.

Jharel Cotton (3-7) allowed five runs in five innings. He’s 0-4 in his past five starts.

The Marlins scored four runs in the fifth, all with two outs. Dee Gordon’s RBI single put them ahead 2-1, Stanton followed with his homer, and J.T. Realmuto added a run-scoring double.

Urena balked home a run in the second with two outs and Cotton at the plate. Oakland didn’t have another baserunner until the seventh.

Three Miami relievers combined to retire nine in a row and complete a three-hitter.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: 1B Justin Bour (ankle bone bruise) is expected to play a rehab game Wednesday with Single-A Jupiter before rejoining the Marlins on Friday. … 3B Martin Prado (right hamstring) and SS Adeiny Hechavarria (abdominal muscle) are scheduled to begin mid-week rehab assignments at Jupiter, and if they progress as expected, they’ll rejoin the Marlins next week.

Athletics: RHP Chris Bassitt (elbow) has begun a throwing program.

UP NEXT: RHP Daniel Gossett is scheduled to make his major league debut Wednesday afternoon for the Athletics against RHP Edinson Volquez (3-7, 3.41), who pitched a no-hitter in his most recent home start June 3. Volquez has allowed three hits in 16 scoreless innings in his past two outings.

