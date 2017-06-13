Four Fishermen Pulled From Water After Boat Capsizes

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Four boaters who set for a day of fishing ended up being plucked from the sea themselves after their boat capsized.
The men were about a mile and a half off Government Cut when their boat started taking on water. Miami Beach police and a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue boat assisted the Coast Guard in their search for the boaters in distress.
By the time the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue boat reached them, the boat had rolled over and was partially submerged under the sea.
All four men were pulled from the water and taken to the Jungle Island Marina.