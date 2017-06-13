Four Fishermen Pulled From Water After Boat Capsizes

June 13, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: Boaters Rescued, Capsized Boat, Coast Guard, Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Four boaters who set for a day of fishing ended up being plucked from the sea themselves after their boat capsized.

The men were about a mile and a half off Government Cut when their boat started taking on water. Miami Beach police and a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue boat assisted the Coast Guard in their search for the boaters in distress.

By the time the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue boat reached them, the boat had rolled over and was partially submerged under the sea.

All four men were pulled from the water and taken to the Jungle Island Marina.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch