Fire Erupts In North Miami Apartment Building

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fire crews battled flames in a two-story North Miami apartment building early Tuesday morning.
Chopper4 over the scene at 126th Street and NE 11th Avenue spotted heavy smoke and fire billowing out of the building second story windows and roofline.
Everyone who lives in the building was able to get out safely. Two teens who live in the building said the owner recently installed new smoke detectors. They believe the fire was electrical in nature, but so far Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has not confirmed that.