Children Unharmed In Early Morning Home Invasion

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A pair of men dressed as police robbed a couple in their southwest Miami-Dade home early Tuesday morning.
Just after 3 a.m. the men, who were dressed in the type of vests that law enforcement wear and sporting what looked like badges, broke through the front door of a home at SW 159th Street & SW 98th Avenue.
“They got the homeowners, they handcuffed them both and forced them to go into their safe,” said Miami-Dade police spokesman Argemis Colome.
The men took and an undetermined amount of money and fled.
“These individuals that are willing to wear police insignias, badges, gun belts, vests, and armed are considered very dangerous,” said Colome. “The community needs to help us out. Anybody who may have seen, heard, or know anything about this particular case are urged to call Crime Stoppers.”
Police said the couple’s three children, who were asleep in the home during the robbery, were not hurt.
