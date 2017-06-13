Broward Cop Who Survived Murderous Ambush Takes Stand In Trial Of 3 Accused Killers

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – “I got an officer down, I got an officer shot!”

The desperate dispatch call from 10 1/2 years ago rang out and In a Broward County courtroom Tuesday where three men are on trial for the murder of a Broward Sheriff’s deputy and the attempted murder of another deputy.

Deputy Brian Tephford, a husband and father of three was killed. Deputy Corey Carbocci was wounded in the attack in November 2006.

The officers had pulled over Shante Spencer at an apartment complex in Tamarac thinking she might be driving a stolen car. Her passenger was Eloyn Ingraham.

As the officers returned to their cars to run checks on Spencer and Ingraham, they came under attack.

“We heard some popping noise like fireworks. I looked up and I saw some flashes which also looked like firecrackers to me,” Carbocci testified on Monday.

It soon became clear they were not firecrackers.

“Just as I heard the pops and saw the flashes I felt a sharp pain in my left thigh and also a pain in my left foot,” Carbocci testified. He was shot five times.

“I could also feel several rounds hit me in the chest,” Carbocci said.

He showed jurors the uniform shirt he was wearing, the bullet holes in it, and then the bullet proof vest that saved his life. Deputy Tephford, without a protective vest, was killed.

Carbocci was unable to identify the accused shooters, Bernard Forbes and Andre DeLancey, only Ingraham, the passenger in the car that was originally stopped.

All three are charged with murder and attempted murder.

Prosecutors say cell phone records will show Ingraham called his pals after the officers had stepped away from the car. Shante Spencer testified Ingraham did make a cell phone call but she couldn’t understand what he was saying.

The murder trial, before Broward Circuit Judge Paul Backman, is expected to last four to five months.