Boughner Wants Panthers “To Be An Aggressive And Physical Team”

Newly named Florida Panthers head coach, Bob Boughner joined the Hochman and Crowder Show on 560 WQAM to discuss being hired by the Florida Panthers, his style of coaching and his views on analytics.
On being an NHL head coach- “It’s a dream come true. It is something I’ve always wanted to do.”
On his coaching style- “I want to be an aggressive and physical team where teammates will stick up for one another. I think we are going to be hungry and compete every night. And when teams play against the Panthers, they know they will have to fight.”
On analytics in the NHL- “On a personal level I think it is taking a little purity out of the game. I think analytics are good to a point, at the end of the day, the analytics that matter the most to me are the wins and losses.”
His message to Panthers fans- “They are going to see a team that is fun to watch and an ultra-competitive team. Fans appreciate guys leaving it out all on the ice, if they follow that then the wins will come.”