Attorney: Ex-NFL Star Michael Irvin Innocent Of Sex Battery Claims

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — Vindication is the theme coming from former NFL star Michael Irvin’s attorney.
Irvin lawyer Kenneth Padowitz says a completed police investigation in Florida shows Irvin is innocent of sexual battery claims made by a female acquaintance.
Padowitz said at a news conference Tuesday that prosecutors should drop the case after reviewing the police investigation.
Irvin told reporters the evidence backs up his contention that nothing improper happened.
Police have been investigating since the alleged incident involving Irvin and an unidentified woman at a Fort Lauderdale hotel on March 22.
Padowitz says the case is now in the hands of the Broward State Attorney’s office, which says the matter remains under review.
The State Attorney’s office released a statement early Tuesday afternoon:
This is an ongoing case that the State Attorney’s Office first received from police investigators on May 31, just nine business days ago. Prosecutors in our Sexual Battery Unit are continuing their thorough and careful review of this serious matter with the professionalism that our community deserves and expects. Our review is well-within the time period required under the law.
The 51-year-old Irvin was a star receiver for the University of Miami and the Dallas Cowboys. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2007.
