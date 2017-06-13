Appeals Court Hears Case Of Deputy Who Killed Man With Air Rifle

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — An appeals court will decide if a manslaughter charge should be reinstated against a Broward Sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed a man carrying an air rifle.
Oral arguments were scheduled for Tuesday before the 4th District Court of Appeal by prosecutors and the attorney for Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Peter Peraza.
Last year, a circuit judge last year threw out a manslaughter charge against Peraza under Florida’s “stand your ground” self-defense law. Prosecutors appealed that decision, saying the judge’s ruling was in error and that a jury should hear the case.
Peraza faced a potential 30-year prison sentence for fatally shooting 33-year-old Jermaine McBean in 2013 after 911 callers reported a man carrying a rifle down a busy street. Peraza is a white Latino.
A ruling by the appeals court is likely weeks or months away.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
One Comment