Animal Services Celebrates One Year In New Building With $1 Adoption Fees

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The day to finally adopt that pet you’ve been wanting has arrived.
The new Miami-Dade County Animal Services Pet Adoption and Protection Center is celebrating the first year anniversary of its new building on Tuesday.
To mark the occasion, Animal Services is offering one dollar adoptions for all pets, including puppies and kittens!
The $1 adoption fee includes spay or neuter surgery, rabies and booster vaccinations (if age appropriate), deworming and microchip.
“Our one year anniversary marks another milestone in our progress towards making Miami-Dade County a no-kill community,” said Animal Services Director, Alex Muñoz. “The new shelter building and location offer more opportunities to attract more adopters and attract new audiences for our life-saving programs.”
The special adoption fee will apply from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The main lobby will have festive family interactive activities that include face painting, storytelling and a do it yourself pet toy creation table.
The festivities will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Pet Adoption and Protection Center is located at 3599 NW 79th Avenue in Doral.
Exceptions to note: to comply with Florida law, a $27 license must be purchased for all dogs adopted. Puppies and kittens too young for spay/neuter surgery at time of adoption are subject to a refundable spay/neuter deposit.
For more information, visit the Animal Services website or dial 3-1-1.