Winderman On Heat: “Signing Gordon Hayward Isn’t That Much Of A Jump”

Sun Sentinel Miami Heat beat writer, Ira Winderman joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the NBA Finals and what happens if the Cavaliers force a Game 6. They also talk about the Miami Heat and their plans for the upcoming offseason.
On the NBA Finals- “If the Cavs win tonight, don’t you think that puts unbelievable pressure on the Warriors? This is the last game that the Warriors can play with a peace of mind.”
“The Cavs have something to lose at this moment and if they have to go Riley-esque Knicks moment, then I think it behooves them to do that.”
On what Pat Riley is thinking- “What best lineup can I put together? Forget the money. If I could give myself a lineup of James Johnson, Gordon Hayward, Dragic, Whiteside and maybe a Josh Richardson, maybe he has a bigger formula at hand.”
“If you move Tyler Johnson, then signing Gordon Hayward isn’t that much of a jump down the road.”