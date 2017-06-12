Winderman On Heat: “Signing Gordon Hayward Isn’t That Much Of A Jump”

June 12, 2017 2:38 PM
Sun Sentinel Miami Heat beat writer, Ira Winderman joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the NBA Finals and what happens if the Cavaliers force a Game 6. They also talk about the Miami Heat and their plans for the upcoming offseason.

On the NBA Finals- “If the Cavs win tonight, don’t you think that puts unbelievable pressure on the Warriors? This is the last game that the Warriors can play with a peace of mind.”

“The Cavs have something to lose at this moment and if they have to go Riley-esque Knicks moment, then I think it behooves them to do that.”

On what Pat Riley is thinking- “What best lineup can I put together? Forget the money. If I could give myself a lineup of James Johnson, Gordon Hayward, Dragic, Whiteside and maybe a Josh Richardson, maybe he has a bigger formula at hand.”

“If you move Tyler Johnson, then signing Gordon Hayward isn’t that much of a jump down the road.”

