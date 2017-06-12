Remembrance Services Mark Year Anniversary Of Pulse Massacre

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — Monday marks the one-year anniversary of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history when lone gunman Omar Mateen open fire in the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

Forty-nine people died in the attack, 53 others were injured.

Gov. Rick Scott ordered U.S. flags around the state to be flown at half-staff and a giant rainbow flag will be unveiled at the Orange County government building to mark the anniversary.

Church bells throughout Orlando will ring 49 times at noon.

Several remembrance events will be held throughout the day.

The first service, closed to the public, was held for survivors, local officials and club employees, overlapping with the exact time gunman Omar Mateen began firing shots — a little after 2 a.m. on June 12, 2016 — during “Latin Night” at Pulse.

It will be followed by another midday service at the nightclub and an evening gathering in the heart of downtown Orlando.

A final, music-filled late-night service is also being held at the nightclub.

Monday’s services culminated several days of events aimed at turning the grim anniversary into something positive.

A foot race was held over the weekend, and eight gay and lesbian students were awarded $4,900 toward their college studies by a local businessman. Local officials have declared the one-year mark as a day of “love and kindness,” and they are encouraging residents to volunteer or perform acts of compassion.

An exhibit of artwork collected from memorial sites set up around Orlando after the massacre will be shown at the Orange County History Center. The club’s owner, Barbara Poma, is developing plans to build a memorial at the Pulse site.

Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State during the attack and was eventually killed by police during a shootout after a three-hour standoff. His wife, Noor Salman, is facing charges of aiding and abetting and obstruction in federal court. She has pleaded not guilty to helping her husband.

