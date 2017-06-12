Plane Forced To Land On I-75 In Collier County

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A plane was forced to make an emergency landing on I-75 Monday morning.
Chopper4 was over the scene around noon where you could see the small plane on the side of the road.
Florida Highway Patrol said the pilot drove it into a median.
At last check, no injuries were reported.
At one point, lanes on the highway were closed. They have since been reopened.
It remains unclear what caused the pilot to make the emergency landing.
This story is developing.