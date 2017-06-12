Plane Forced To Land On I-75 In Collier County

June 12, 2017 12:21 PM
Filed Under: Emergency landing, Florida, I-75, Plane

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A plane was forced to make an emergency landing on I-75 Monday morning.

Chopper4 was over the scene around noon where you could see the small plane on the side of the road.

Florida Highway Patrol said the pilot drove it into a median.

At last check, no injuries were reported.

At one point, lanes on the highway were closed. They have since been reopened.

It remains unclear what caused the pilot to make the emergency landing.

This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch