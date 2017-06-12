Panthers Announce Bob Boughner As Team’s New Head Coach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Just hours after the Stanley Cup Finals came to a close, the Florida Panthers shifted attention to the season ahead.
Monday morning Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced what had been rumored all weekend; Bob Boughner has been hired as the team’s new head coach.
“After an exhaustive search, we are pleased to welcome Bob as the new head coach of the Panthers,” said Tallon. “He sees the game in a modern way and is eager to work with our young players. During the interview process, Bob blew us away with his preparation, his passion, knowledge and dedication to the game. We believe that he is the right leader to get our team back to competing towards our goal of winning the Stanley Cup.”
Boughner, 46, is a former NHL defenseman who has been working his way up the coaching ranks since his playing career ended.
He spent the past two seasons in San Jose working as an assistant under former Panthers coach Peter DeBoer. His NHL coaching career began as an assistant with Columbus in 2010.
This is Boughner’s first head coaching job in the NHL.
He previously worked as a head coach of the OHL’s Windsor Spitfires, winning Coach of the Year honors twice during his eight seasons.
Boughner led the Spitfires to consecutive J. Ross Robertson Cups and consecutive Memorial Cups in 2009 and 2010.
He becomes Florida’s 15th coach in 23 years, and the team’s fifth since 2011.