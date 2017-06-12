Miami Mom Charged With DUI, Son In Backseat

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A mother is under arrest, accused of DUI while her son was in the car over the weekend.

Police said they responded to calls of crash near NW 17th Avenue and NW 54th Street on Sunday shortly before 6 p.m.

When they arrived, they found Arlene Torres who identified herself as the driver of one of the vehicles. She had her son with her in the back seat of the car, according to her arrest report.

Officers described her as having “blood shot watery eyes” and she was “unable to keep her head up.”

The driver told police she was heading home when the crash happened then, according to police, spontaneously said, “I was leaving South Beach. I only had one drink.”

Police said they found an open container of vodka inside the car when they searched it.

When officers tried to have Torres perform a standard sobriety test they said she refused. Officers then tried to arrest her but said she kept pulling away and tense her body.

Officers said one person, injured in the crash, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital with a broken femur.

Meantime, Torres was taken to TGK. She is now facing charges of DUI, DUI while accompanied by a minor, DUI serious bodily injury to another and resisting officer without violence.