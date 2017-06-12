Local Churches, Synagogues Stand In Unity With Pulse Families

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As hundreds gathered at Pulse nightclub to mark the one-year anniversary of the worst mass shooting in the U.S. in modern history, their pain and unity were also felt in South Florida.

From St. Mary’s in Miami to Kendall United Methodist Church, cathedral bells round out at noon 49 times in remembrance of those who lost their lives.

“For us, it’s very important to remember what happened. We don’t support hate and anytime there’s hate, it’s just something that we want to stand against, we as a community want to remind everybody that there’s no room for hate in our country,” said Rev. Ruben Velasco with Kendall United Methodist Church.

Houses of worship throughout the country were invited to ring their bells, but the Bet Shira Congregation had no bells, but there were years of tradition.

“Our tradition talks about the shofar, the ram’s horn, which is sounded on Rosh Hashanah and beginning of the new year and historically it was sounded at a time to battle, it was sounded at a time of a new era, a time of peace in the world,” said Rabbi Mark Kula.

And so the ancient horn was sounded, a wake-up call in a show of unity and strength.

“That racism, bigotry, is just unacceptable and that we need to see our fellow human beings no matter what their persuasion, how they live their lives, they need to be looked at as an image of God,” said Rabbi Kula. “We can actually transform ourselves into a better society and the sound of the shofar, the sound of the bells, gets our attention that this can come true.”

The rabbi said he received several calls from families of those who died or were injured, in the Pulse nightclub shooting to thank him for his participation.