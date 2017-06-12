SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

PLAYER: Cory Del Prado

POSITION: QB

SCHOOL: Miami Edison

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-2

WEIGHT: 205

SCOUTING: After following his career since he began at Florida Christian – to Coral Gables for the spring – and now with the Red Raiders and first year head coach Travis Johnson, there is no doubt that this a young man that has talent, plenty of athleticism and a true sense of how to run an offense. Has plenty of young talent around him, but the Red Raiders will need him to use that experience to help in the process. Having watched his progress, all Del Prado needs is a chance to show what he can do – and he will get it with this team that is looking to replace a number of players. Remember, the schedule this year is among the toughest in Florida – so much will come

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6190848/cory-del-prado