Former Dolphins Executive Dawn Aponte Gets Job In League Office

June 12, 2017 11:49 AM By David Dwork
Miami Dolphins

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Miami Dolphins executive Dawn Aponte is back in the NFL.

After being transferred out of the Dolphins front office and into another business owned by Stephen Ross, Aponte was hired as chief administrator of football operations, according to Sports Business Journal.

Aponte’s job will be directly inside the NFL league office.

Many around the Dolphins were surprised when she was moved away from the team in order to work for the Drone Racing League, which is co-owned by Ross.

This came after an impressive 25-year-long career in the NFL, which has now been resumed.

In the newly created position, Aponte will report to Executive Vice President of Football Operations, Troy Vincent.

