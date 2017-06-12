WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Central Florida Trump-Looking Diversity Billboard Drawing Attention

June 12, 2017 4:36 PM
TAMPA (CBSMiami/Newspath) — At a quick glance, you might mistake it for an old Donald Trump campaign billboard left behind after he won the presidency.

“When you drive by really quick it looks like Making America Great… a Donald Trump sign,” said local business owner Paul Asimiadis.

But the billboard located along the east side of the interstate at the Sligh Avenue exit wasn’t purchased by the Trump campaign or the Republican Party, but instead The Islamic Community of Tampa.

“Making America great doesn’t mean we all have to be the same. No, it’s the diversity that makes us so great,” said Aida Mackic of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

A new billboard in Tampa that may appear to be a campaign sign for Donald Trump is anything but. (Source: CBS4)

A new billboard in Tampa that may appear to be a campaign sign for Donald Trump is anything but. (Source: CBS4)

CAIR is one of the organizations helping sponsor the sign locally.

Mackic said the billboard, which includes a toll-free number and the WhyIslam.org website, is not an attempt to convert people to Islam, but rather a source of information for people who may have questions or concerns.

