Another Appeals Court Refuses To Reinstate Trump’s Travel Ban

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Another appeals court is refusing to reinstate President Trump’s travel ban.

President Trump’s travel ban has taken another hit in the U.S. courts after the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled the president’s travel ban exceeded his authority.

“We’re currently reviewing that opinion. I think we can all agree that these are dangerous times and we need every available tool at our disposal to prevent terrorists from entering the United States and committing bloodshed and violence,” said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer during Monday’s press briefing.

The Trump administration said citizens from the six Muslim-majority countries listed in the ban are more likely to commit terrorist attacks and they need a 90-day ban to review security measures.

The courts rejected that argument saying the ban does not prove a link between an individual’s nationality and their likelihood to commit a terrorist attack.

The government has already filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court after a Virginia appeals court rejected the ban. Now the high court has to decide if it hears the case or lets the lower court ruling stand.

“We continue to be confident that the president’s executive order to protect this country is fully lawful and will ultimately be upheld by the Supreme Court,” said Spicer.

The president called on the Supreme Court to step in during the aftermath of the latest terrorist attack in London. The president tweeted, “We need the travel ban as an extra level of security.”

The courts argue the ban is unconstitutional because it shows an anti-Muslim bias.

President Trump signed his first travel ban a week after taking office. He later revised it, trying to avoid legal issues, but so far, federal judges have blocked it.