AG Sessions To Testify Before Senate Panel This Week

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – On the heels of ousted FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Attorney General Jeff Sessions will face the same panel this week.

President Donald Trump flew back to Washington, with his family at his side, after spending the weekend at his New Jersey golf club. The First Lady and son Baron officially moved into the White House over the weekend amid looming questions surrounding James Comey’s explosive Senate testimony.

On Sunday, Mr. Trump took to Twitter to post his latest thought on the matter.

I believe the James Comey leaks will be far more prevalent than anyone ever thought possible. Totally illegal? Very 'cowardly!' — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2017

Some in the GOP wish he would give Twitter a rest.

“There’s a lynch mob mentality about the Trump Administration in the press, but these tweets that he does feeds that lynch mob,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC.

Like one in which the President hinted he may have recordings of his private conversations with Comey. Members of the President’s own party urged him to turn them in if they exist.

“He should voluntarily turn them over not only to the Senate Intelligence Committee but to the special counsel,” said Sen. Susan Collins, R-ME.

AG Sessions is set to face tough questions before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday about his role in Comey’s termination.

Last week, Comey told Senators that Sessions recused himself from ongoing investigations into Russia for reasons he could not discuss in a non-classified setting. Whether the Attorney General will testify in public or behind closed doors is still unclear.

CBS News has also learned President Trump has set a July 4th deadline for Chief of Staff Reince Priebus to get the White House in order. A source familiar with the situation says failure to do so could result in his ouster.