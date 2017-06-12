87-Year-Old Charged With DUI Manslaughter In Miami-Dade

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — An 87-year-old man faced a judge Monday morning – accused of DUI manslaughter.
Martin Hernandez appeared in court where a judge listed his bond at $42,000, according to online records.
Hernandez was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight (TGK) Correctional Center late Sunday evening.
Police took Hernandez into custody near NW 22nd Ave and NW 54th Street in Miami after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Authorities say Hernandez is linked to a deadly crash at the 3000 block of NW 54th Street on March 26, 2017.
He is facing a slew of charges including manslaughter while driving under the influence, vehicular homicide, DUI damage to property or person and reckless driving with damage to property or person.
According to the warrant, Hernandez is retired.