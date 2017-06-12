LIVE | Event Marks First Anniversary Of Pulse Nightclub Shooting

87-Year-Old Charged With DUI Manslaughter In Miami-Dade

June 12, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: DUI, Manslaughter, Martin Hernandez, Miami-Dade County

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) —  An 87-year-old man faced a judge Monday morning – accused of DUI manslaughter.

Martin Hernandez appeared in court where a judge listed his bond at $42,000, according to online records.

Hernandez was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight (TGK) Correctional Center late Sunday evening.

Police took Hernandez into custody near NW 22nd Ave and NW 54th Street in Miami after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Authorities say Hernandez is linked to a deadly crash at the 3000 block of NW 54th Street on March 26, 2017.

He is facing a slew of charges including manslaughter while driving under the influence, vehicular homicide, DUI damage to property or person and reckless driving with damage to property or person.

According to the warrant, Hernandez is retired.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch