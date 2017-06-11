New York Bartender Wins Key West Cocktail Contest

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
KEY WEST (CBSMiami/KeysNewsBureau) – A New York City female bartender has concocted the top Key West cocktail to win a North American mixology contest.
Kayla Hasbrook of Brooklyn won the Stoli Key West Cocktail Classic Saturday night with a vodka creation flavored with pineapple juice, turmeric-infused vermouth, fresh lime juice and muddled cucumber. She named it “No Sleep Till Sunrise.”
Cocktails were evaluated on their appearance, aroma, balance and taste, as well as the bartender’s presentation. Points were also awarded for elements that evoked the spirit of Key West.
“The pineapple juice especially made it Key West, because pineapples represent hospitality,” said Hasbrook of her winning libation. “With the coolness of the cucumber, the refreshing lime juice and combination of vodka, it’s something you can drink all night long.”
She triumphed over eight other finalists, chosen during elimination rounds last Friday that featured 17 regional champions from the U.S. and Canada.
Judges included former “American Idol” finalist LaToya London, Key West female impersonator Sushi, spirits expert Nick Nistico and LGBT rights activist Stuart Milk.
The three-hour-long contest was held on an open-air stage on the subtropical island city’s Duval Street.
Hasbrook’s prizes include a $12,500 donation to be shared between a Key West charity and a hometown charity of her choice.
She will also serve as honorary grand marshal of the Key West Pride Parade, scheduled for Sunday evening.
