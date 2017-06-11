Marlins Look To Wrap Up Road Trip With Winning Record

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (CBSMiami/Gracenote) – The Miami Marlins saw a familiar issue bring a rare road win streak to a halt on Saturday.

The Pittsburgh Pirates put an end to a losing streak and look to build some momentum entering a challenging stretch when they finish a four-game series with the visiting Marlins on Sunday.

The Pirates dropped the first two games of the set to extend their skid to four but a three-run rally in the seventh inning propelled them to a 7-6 win Saturday.

Andrew McCutchen continued his hot stretch with three hits and two RBIs for Pittsburgh, which next hosts National League-leading Colorado and the defending world champion Chicago Cubs before a road trip to Milwaukee and St. Louis.

Miami may be without slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who left Saturday’s game after being hit by a pitch on the wrist, although X-rays were negative and he is considered day-to-day.

Jeff Locke, who pitched the previous six seasons in Pittsburgh and was an All-Star in 2013, faces his former team for the first time Sunday.

Ivan Nova, who left his previous outing due to left knee inflammation, will make the start for the Pirates on regular rest.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN Florida (Miami), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Jeff Locke (0-1, 3.48 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Ivan Nova (5-4, 3.04)

Locke was 35-38 with a 4.41 ERA as a member of the Pirates before signing a free-agent deal with Miami in December.

His debut season with the Marlins was delayed due to a biceps issue, but the New Hampshire native has made two starts since joining the rotation – allowing four earned runs on seven hits with 10 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings.

Locke was a solid 19-14 with a 3.86 ERA at home while pitching for Pittsburgh.

Nova cruised through six innings at Baltimore his last time out before serving up back-to-back homers in the seventh and promptly exiting with the knee pain.

The outing pushed Nova’s ERA over 3.00 for the first time this year, although he has a 2.70 mark in five home starts.

The 30-year-old, who has lasted at least six innings in all 12 of his appearances, recorded his third career shutout with a three-hitter at Miami on April 29.

WALK-OFFS

McCutchen became the eighth Pirate with 500 career extra-base hits with a pair of doubles Saturday and he has four multi-hit efforts in his last six games. Marlins LF Marcell Ozuna is 6-for-14 with five runs scored in the series. Pirates RHP Jameson Taillon, who has been on the disabled list following his diagnosis for testicular cancer, is expected to start Monday against Colorado.

