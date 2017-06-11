WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 11pm

3 Teens Shot Leaving Pembroke Pines Party

June 11, 2017 9:58 PM By Oralia Ortega
Filed Under: Oralia Ortega, Pembroke Pines, Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) — A shooting in Pembroke Pines has left three teenagers hospitalized and one fighting for his life.

It happened Sunday night, near Flamingo Road and Washington Street.

Pembroke Pines Police said the victims, all age 19, were leaving a party at an apartment complex when a group of guys in a white vehicle opened fire on them.

One was shot in the chest and is in critical condition. A fourth victim with the group was not struck.

The suspects are black males, believed to be driving either a white Honda Accord, Chevy Cobalt, or Toyota Camry.

If you know anything, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS. Anonymous tips leading to an arrest can be worth up to $3,000.

More from Oralia Ortega
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch