3 Teens Shot Leaving Pembroke Pines Party

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) — A shooting in Pembroke Pines has left three teenagers hospitalized and one fighting for his life.
It happened Sunday night, near Flamingo Road and Washington Street.
Pembroke Pines Police said the victims, all age 19, were leaving a party at an apartment complex when a group of guys in a white vehicle opened fire on them.
One was shot in the chest and is in critical condition. A fourth victim with the group was not struck.
The suspects are black males, believed to be driving either a white Honda Accord, Chevy Cobalt, or Toyota Camry.
If you know anything, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS. Anonymous tips leading to an arrest can be worth up to $3,000.