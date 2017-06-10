Sawgrass Mills Mall Reopens After Massive Flooding

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) — After three days of heavy rain and flooding in Sunrise, Sawgrass Mills Mall has reopened its doors.
The mall closed down on Wednesday when the parking lot turned into a lake, stranding shoppers and stalling vehicles. The area received 15 inches of rainfall, the most since Hurricane Irene in 2005.
Tourists and the community said they’re ready to get back to some weekend shopping.
“It was shocking! Actually a tremendous amount of rain,” said Andrew Slater. “I’m glad it’s over.”
Businesses lost money. Mall employees were out of work. And shopoholics were forced to find another fix.
“It was closed for three days,” said Gayle. “We missed out on three days of shopping!”
The mall resumes normal business hours from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.