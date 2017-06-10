Sawgrass Mills Mall Reopens After Massive Flooding

June 10, 2017 4:21 PM
Filed Under: Flooding, Sunrise

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) — After three days of heavy rain and flooding in Sunrise, Sawgrass Mills Mall has reopened its doors.

The mall closed down on Wednesday when the parking lot turned into a lake, stranding shoppers and stalling vehicles. The area received 15 inches of rainfall, the most since Hurricane Irene in 2005.

Tourists and the community said they’re ready to get back to some weekend shopping.

“It was shocking! Actually a tremendous amount of rain,” said Andrew Slater. “I’m glad it’s over.”

Businesses lost money. Mall employees were out of work. And shopoholics were forced to find another fix.

“It was closed for three days,” said Gayle. “We missed out on three days of shopping!”

The mall resumes normal business hours from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch