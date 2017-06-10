Plane Makes Hard Landing At Miami Executive Airport

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Two people were able to walk away safely from a frightening flight in southwest Miami-Dade.
On Saturday, a Cessna C-172 was forced to make a “hard landing” at Miami Executive Airport, formerly known as Kendall-Tamiami Airport. The plane came to rest up against the fence that lines the airport premises.
The strange sight caused traffic to back up on 137th Avenue, near 128th Street, in both directions.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said neither the pilot nor passenger were hurt.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating what happened.