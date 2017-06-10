Elderly Man Killed, Told Wife He Wanted Shootout With Police

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PINECREST (CBSMiami) — An elderly man is dead following a domestic disturbance in which he threatened to shoot a police officer, his wife told authorities.
Theodore Brendecke, 82, was fatally shot by Pinecrest Police Friday night after barricading himself inside a home near S.W. 128th Street and S.W. 82nd Avenue.
“It’s a house where, in the past, they’ve received numerous disturbance calls,” said Miami-Dade Police Det. Dan Ferrin.
Brendecke’s wife and son told police that he was armed with a gun and was going to have a shootout with the police.
“Her husband, who is in his 80’s, had been drinking that night and also had advised that he was planning on shooting a police officer on today’s date,” Det. Ferrin continued. “At this point, the officers were able to escort the wife and son out of the home and attempted to make contact with the husband.”
When Brendecke refused to come out of the room, MDPD’s Special Response Team and negotiators were called in.
“Once they arrived, they attempted to make a dialogue with this individual and shots were fired,” said Det. Ferrin.
Brendecke was taken to Jackson South Hospital, where he died.
No officers were injured.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.