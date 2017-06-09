Wet Weather Continues Into The Weekend

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — More rain is on the way after a week of heavy downpours through parts of South Florida – leading into a wet weekend.
Drier air that tried to move into the area Thursday is still in place over parts of Broward and Miami-Dade Counties.
Moisture that fueled heavy rain and thunderstorms this week is just to the South – across the Florida Straits.
Storms will develop Friday afternoon along the coast especially to the South and may drift inland slightly.
By Sunday, that moisture to our South will return to the area and lead to a more summer-like pattern. This means sunshine and storms each day. With the East wind developing, the storms may be mainly in the morning and drift inland and move over the Everglades by Sunday afternoon.
As for the temperature, it will be near 90 degrees each day.
Click here for the latest weather information. For weather forecasts 24/7, try our weather app.
One Comment