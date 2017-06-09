UK PM May’s Conservative Party Suffers Stunning Upset In Election

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LONDON (CBSMiami) – The future of British Prime Minister Theresa May is now in question, and Brexit talks could be delayed after her Conservative Party lost a majority in the House of Commons during the General Election.
The stunning setback means the Labour Party’s left-leaning leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has a chance to form a new government and be the next Prime Minister.
“Well we are ready to do everything we can to put our program into operation,” said Corbyn. “The arguments the Conservative Party put forward in this election have lost, and we need to change.”
Prime Minister May plans to seek permission from the Queen to form a government despite losing the majority. If she resigns after just 11 months in office, she would be the shortest serving Prime Minister in almost a century.
A change in British leadership could change the country’s relationship with the U.S.
Prime Minister May and President Donald Trump may not see eye to eye on every issue, but she has kept relations between the two leaders diplomatic. Labour Party leader James Corbyn has been an outspoken critic of President Trump’s policies on immigration and climate change.
