Trump To Talk US-Cuba Policy Next Week In South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump is making a stop in South Florida next week, expected to make an announcement on U.S.-Cuba policy.
Marc Caputo, a senior writer with Politico Florida, revealed that Friday afternoon while taping a segment for CBSMiami’s “Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede.”
In 2014, President Barack Obama opened the doors between the neighboring nations following decades of a non-relationship. Millions of American travel dollars were spent on the island, funneling money into the hands of an entrepreneurial Cuban middle-class independent of the communist state. Private bed-and-breakfasts listed on Airbnb popped up on the island and the Cuban people are now surfing the internet.
President Trump has faced pressure from Cuban-American legislators and lobbyists to fulfill a campaign promise undoing Obama’s deal with Cuba. CBS News reported the Trump administration may announce a new policy prohibiting business with the Cuban military while keeping the full diplomatic relations Obama restored.
However, he may also be considering tightening restrictions on traveling to Cuba.
Under current policy, Americans can visit Cuba for “people-to-people” educational trips.
