Top Miami Attorney Found Dead In Coral Gables Home

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A top Miami attorney was found dead inside his Coral Gables home Thursday evening prompting an investigation, according to police.

Ervin Gonzalez’s death is being investigated as a suicide, although no cause has been determined yet until an autopsy has been completed, according to our news partners the Miami Herald.

Gonzalez, 57, was well-respected in South Florida’s legal community. He was with the firm Colson Hicks Eidson and was also the former president of the Dade County Bar Association. Gonzalez also served in leadership roles for various legal groups.

The firm issued a statement on his death Friday morning saying,

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ervin A. Gonzalez, our beloved partner, friend and role model. Words cannot convey our grief, admiration, or affection for this pillar of our community. Our hearts and prayers go out to his wife Janice and his family and friends during this unfathomable time. A caring, warm, brilliant and masterful trial attorney, he set the standard for the profession in his compassion and vigorous advocacy for those who suffered grievances and injustices at the hands of others. He will be remembered for his intellect, skill and ability to befriend and defend the rights of people from all walks of life with a zest and dedication that was unrivaled. Ervin’s passing reminds all of us that mental illness can strike anyone regardless of how accomplished or content they might appear. Like the Ervin we all knew and loved, he valiantly fought this personal challenge with unmatched effort. He simply was unable to win his hardest and final trial. It pains us to know he was suffering so terribly beyond his control.”

Gonzalez boasted 33 verdicts of at least $1 million or more, according to his bio. He had also been at the forefront of many high-profile cases ranging from medical malpractice to desecrated graves at a Jewish cemetery.

Back in 2012, Gonzalez told the paper he was lucky to do what he loved the most.

“My job is to do the right thing, and through that process, impact important change,” said Gonzalez in 2012.

