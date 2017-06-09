Superintendent Carvalho Recaps Dade’s Successful School Year

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Graduates turned their tassels Friday as the last graduating class in Miami-Dade County were handed diplomas.

Students from Dr. Michael M. Krop High School walked across the stage and straight into their summer plans.

“I’m gonna spend my summer working at the summer camp I grew up going to,” said Lauren Solomiany. “I’m very excited!”

As they wrapped up the school year, Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvahlo reflected on much more than just the caps and gowns.

“After the end of this jubilant celebration that impacted close to 23,000 students, we would be announcing remarkable academic accomplishments by the same students, as well as your younger counterparts,” he told them.

The 2016-2017 school year saw record numbers in the Florida Standards Assessments.

“The performance of Miami-Dade students in grades three through five, in English language arts and mathematics, not only outperformed the state as a whole, but outperformed all other large districts in the state,” said Carvahlo.

“Despite increased standards, tougher exams, high poverty levels, and a large population of English Language Learners, M-DCPS outpaced and outperformed the state and other large school districts in statewide achievements,” the Superintendent added. “This doesn’t happen by chance or coincidence… it is a result of a strategic, deliberate, collaborative effort between students, teachers, coaches, paraprofessionals, principals, parents, and community members.”

What the county has put into the school district clearly is paying off.

“If we were a mutual fund this would be the district you would want to invest in because of the return on your investment,” Carvalho explained.