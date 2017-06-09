Sawgrass Mills Mall Closed Friday Due To Parking Lot Flooding

June 9, 2017 8:37 AM
Filed Under: Rain, Sawgrass Mills Mall, Shopping

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The popular Sawgrass Mills Mall will be closed again Friday due to standing water in its parking lots.

This is the third consecutive day that the complex will be closed due to flooding.

Several days of torrential rain overwhelmed the drainage system at the mall, up to 15 inches of rain fell over a three-day period.

A spokesperson for Sunrise said the mall and city have a good system but that “your cup will run over” maybe once in a lifetime.

The mall’s website states that it will reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch