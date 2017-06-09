Sawgrass Mills Mall Closed Friday Due To Parking Lot Flooding

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The popular Sawgrass Mills Mall will be closed again Friday due to standing water in its parking lots.
This is the third consecutive day that the complex will be closed due to flooding.
Several days of torrential rain overwhelmed the drainage system at the mall, up to 15 inches of rain fell over a three-day period.
A spokesperson for Sunrise said the mall and city have a good system but that “your cup will run over” maybe once in a lifetime.
The mall’s website states that it will reopen at 10 a.m. Saturday.