Missing Twins Back Home In Coral Springs, Investigation Underway

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) — Twins from Coral Springs reported missing earlier this week are back home.
Coral Springs police said Friday morning that Rickhia and Nicolette McClam, age 12, were back home safe but that an investigation continues into the events that led to their disappearance.
Just a day before, their father Rickey McClam, was asking for the girls to return home during a press conference. Police believed they had run away after they were last seen Tuesday in the area of N.W. 85th Avenue and N.W. 35th Street around 6:45 a.m.
Officers say their father has full custody of the girls but their mother had come down to visit them from New York earlier this week. That’s when they said the girls started talking about running away, according to the police report.
A police report on the case says the girls did not show up for school on Tuesday and they left a note saying they were running away because of their father’s unrealistic standards.
Coral Springs Police said the girls had left with some cash, clothes and their iPods, but no cellphones. They said the girls have not used social media while they were gone.
Coral Springs Police believed they may have been in the West Palm Beach area and were trying to head to New York City. Police feel strongly that this is a custody issue and the girls were likely with family somewhere.
If the children were being harbored somewhere that could lead to criminal charges.