Dog Deemed Too Nice For Police Work Gets ‘Regal’ New Job

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Meet Gavel, whose recently had a very interesting (and adorable) change of careers.
The German Shepherd was recruited as a puppy to train as a police dog in Queensland, Australia. That job wasn’t working out though.
Queensland police dropped Gavel from their K-9 squad because he was just too nice to people! The department said Gavel, “did not display the necessary aptitude for a life on the front line.”
Don’t worry, Gavel has landed on his feet, all four of them.
He has been named the “Vice-Regal Dog” of Queensland by Governor Paul de Jersey.
Gavel’s job will now be to welcome guests and tour groups to the grounds of the Government House.
The ex-cop seems to have found his dream job and become a social media star too!
