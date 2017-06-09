Davie Man Arrested For Sexual Assault After Teen Sleeps Over

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAVIE (CBSMiami) — At a KOA campground off I-75 in Davie, police say an employee offered a mom and her two boys a place to stay in his RV after flooding inundated their tent Wednesday.
Ronald Spradlin, 51, is now charged with sexually molesting one of the boys as the 17-year-old napped in the RV and his mother was away at the store.
The boy said Spradlin began kissing him, asked for a sex act, then fondled him underneath his clothes. The boy ran screaming for help.
“That’s insanity. It’s really sick,” said Adam Jones who was camping at the KOA on Friday.
“Oh my, no. That’s terrible,” said another camper, Danielle Mcelduff. “That is something serious.”
Public records show Spradlin has no prior arrests for sex offenses, but police say a 51-year-old does not suddenly become a child molester.
“It’s normally not the first time that they’ve done it,” said Davie Det. Viviana gallinal. “Most of the time they’ve already done it to other victims.”
Officials are asking anyone with additional information to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
Davie Police said the mother and her two teenagers were staying at the campground after she fled an abusive relationship with her husband in Tennessee.