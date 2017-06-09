“Cocaine Cowboy” Due In Miami Federal Court

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSmiami/AP) — The last of Miami’s so-called “cocaine cowboys” is due in federal court Friday to enter a plea to drug trafficking charges.
Gustavo Falcon, 55, is expected to plead not guilty to a 1991 indictment charging him with taking part in a major cocaine smuggling operation during the 1980s. If convicted, he faces a possible life sentence.
Falcon vanished in 1991 when he, his older brother Augusto “Willie” Falcon, Salvador “Sal” Magluta and others were originally charged. The gang purportedly smuggled at least 75 tons of cocaine into the U.S. and made some $2 billion during the hyper-violent “Miami Vice” era.
Falcon was arrested by U.S. Marshals in April near Orlando, where he lived under an assumed name with his wife.
