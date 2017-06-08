Wife Accused In Infamous ‘Murder For Hire’ Case Faces 3rd Trial

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — A Palm Beach woman accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill her husband is hoping the third time will be the charm as she heads to trial once again.
Opening statements are expected Thursday in the third trial of 34-year-old Dalia Dippolito.
Dippolito is accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill her then-husband, Mike, in 2009. But that hitman was really an undercover cop from the Boynton Beach Police Department.
Secret recordings made by the police show Dippolito allegedly negotiating with the “hitman.”
Police set up a fake crime scene, too, telling her the job was done. Her attorneys say the police were using her to find fame.
Her case drew national attention when those secret recordings went viral and were shown on the television show “Cops” which had been in town filming at the time.
In the video, Dippolito says she is “5,000 percent” sure she wants her husband killed. Her attorneys say she was coerced.
A 2011 conviction and 20-year sentence were overturned on appeal. A retrial last fall ended with a hung jury.
The trial is expected to take about two weeks.
